Watch: Messi hugs, consoles Mbappé after Argentina knock out France to lift World Cup trophy

In arguably one of the most sensational matches the tournament has ever witnessed, Sunday night's Fifa World Cup final saw a nailbiting thriller culminate in Messi-led Argentina beating France to lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986 – giving the football superstar his first-ever taste of World Cup glory.
The match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar was riddled with twists and turns, with Lionel Messi scoring a penalty in the 22nd minute – a lead that was doubled by Angle DiMaria before halftime.
What looked like a clear win from Argentina was soon upended, however, by a shock twist, as French sensation Kylian Mbappé struck two back-to-back goals within the space of sixty seconds, bringing France back and levelling the playing field. While Argentina ultimately won following a penalty shootout, the 23-year-old was awarded the illustrious Golden Boot award for the tournament's best player.
Fifa has now released a video showing Messi and Mbappé in a heartwarming interaction, as the former hugs and consoles the young star. In the video, Messi can be seen embracing Mbappé as the latter looks dejected, and gently rubs his back to offer him comfort.
Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni can also be seen shaking hands with Mbappê, with Fifa captioning the video 'Messi ❤️ Mbappé.'
