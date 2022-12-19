Fifa World Cup: Google records highest-ever traffic in 25 years during Argentina-France final

Over this weekend, SEF 2022 will be home to more than 50 talks and discussions
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google's parent company) said that search traffic hit a new high yesterday.
In a tweet, Pichai said that it seemed like the whole world was searching about it.
He said: "Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of Fifa World Cup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!"
The Fifa World Cup had a nail-biting finish last evening, with Messi's Argentina taking the Cup home.
One of the world's biggest sporting events, this tournament has created several shocking, unforgettable moments, many of which include record-breaking ones.
