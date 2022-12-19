From UAE to India to USA: World celebrates Messi, Argentina after Fifa World Cup final

This was the football legend's final World Cup; fans around the globe celebrated his glorious exit with the trophy

A fan of Argentina holds a flag with an image of Argentine forward Lionel Messi as she celebrates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at 9 de Julio avenue in Buenos Aires. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down.

Fan zones in the UAE were jam-packed, and organisers needed to add seats to accommodate the excess demand.

Fans in Abu Dhabi watched the final against the the backdrop of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

Messi's home country of Argentina saw massive crowds turn out in support and then celebration as the football-loving country bagged its third win.

Photo: AP

In the picture below, a fan carries a poster with image of Lionel Messi in Kolkata. Messi has a huge fan following among Indians, both in India and in other parts of the world.

Photo: AFP

A fan of Argentina poses for a picture while watching the live broadcast of the final.

Photo: AFP

Fans turned out in droves to watch the nail-biting final, even if they could not make it to Qatar. This photo shows an Iraqi fan reacting as he watches the match on a giant outdoor screen in the city of Nasiriyah in Iraq.

Photo: AFP

Another photo shows fans enjoying the win at a beach in the US.

Photo: AFP

People found extreme ways of showing their joy in Argentina, with a fan climbing the Obelisk in Buenos Aires after the victory.

Photo: AFP

The thrilling final saw the first penalty shoot out in a World Cup final since 2006, in which Argentina won their biggest victory since the Diego Maradona-inspired 1986 Mexico triumph.

