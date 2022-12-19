In Qatar World Cup, Argentina's Messi breaks five Guinness records

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
In a nail-biting match on Sunday, the Argentine team led by Lionel Messi became the champions of Fifa Qatar World Cup 2022, beating France in a penalty shootout.
The final match also saw Messi surpassing Lothar Matthäus (Germany) for the record of most Fifa World Cup matches played in by a player (26). And it was Messi’s fifth Guinness World Record in the tournament.
Messi played sensationally throughout the tournament, setting four record titles in the process:
Most Man of the Match awards won at the Fifa World Cup: 10, First person to assist at five different Fifa World Cups, Most Fifa World Cup appearances as captain: 19, and Most appearances in Fifa World Cup tournaments by a player (male) 5.
Before the start of the 2022 World Cup, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Arjen Robben had each won six Man of the Match awards at World Cup tournaments.
Messi pulled ahead of the pack after a string of dazzling performances, earning Man of the Match in four games.
On Sunday, Argentina started the match brightly against France as Messi scored a penalty in the 23rd minute to put his side 1-0 up, before Ángel Di María doubled their lead 13 minutes later.
However, disaster struck deep into the second half as Mbappé scored two goals in two minutes to take the game into extra time.
Unfazed, Messi again put Argentina ahead, although this goal was soon negated by Mbappé, who scored a penalty in the 118th minute to equal Geoff Hurst's (UK) record for the most goals by a player in a Fifa World Cup final (3).
Argentina won the following penalty shootout 4-2 to claim their third World Cup trophy, 36 years after winning their last. Argentina extended their record for the most penalty shoot-out victories in Fifa World Cup tournaments by a team (6).
