Mbappe becomes youngest player to reach 10 World Cup goals

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score 10 World Cup goals on the way to dragging France level with Argentina in Sunday's Qatar 2022 final.
The forward gave Les Bleus hope from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, before a stunning volley squared things up just 97 seconds later at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi's spot-kick and a goal from Angel Di Maria had seemingly put Argentina in control.
Taking his World Cup tally to 11 goals, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach double figures at the finals – aged 23 years 363 days – surpassing Gerd Muller's record (24 years, 226 days).
The Paris Saint-Germain star also became the fifth player to score three times in a World Cup final, having also netted against Croatia in the 2018 showpiece, along with Vava, Geoff Hurst, Pele and Zinedine Zidane.
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto