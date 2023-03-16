Gianni Infantino re-elected Fifa president until 2027

The 52-year-old Swiss lawyer, who succeeded the disgraced Sepp Blatter in 2016, was waved in for a third term by acclamation

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 1:10 PM

Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as president of Fifa until 2027, after standing unopposed at the congress of world football's governing body in Kigali on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Swiss lawyer, who succeeded the disgraced Sepp Blatter in 2016, was waved in for a third term by acclamation, just as he was four years ago.

ALSO READ: