De Bruyne never thought of quitting Belgian team

Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
New Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne said he never thought about quitting the national team even after his country flopped at last year's World Cup -- following which his predecessor Eden Hazard announced his international retirement.
The 31-year-old Manchester City kingpin was named as skipper by new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after the highly rated Belgians were bundled out in the first round in Qatar last year.
Toby Alderweireld and back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet also quit international football since Qatar while regulars Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel have been dropped.
De Bruyne said he has found the first days under Tedesco and a new-look squad as "an introduction to new class mates at a new school".
"It's different, but I see a lot of energy. For many young players it's an opportunity to play and it's time for them to grab it too," he told reporters.
"It feels fresh, but it was still a shock. Half of the usual squad is no longer there. But the newcomers want their chance as we used to want our chances."
Asked whether he had thought about quitting after the World Cup, De Bruyne said: "I did not think about stopping, not even for a second, actually.”
On the captaincy, De Bruyne said he would follow the example set by Vincent Kompany, who was the Belgian skipper from 2010-2018, and be direct with his team mates.
ALSO READ:
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets