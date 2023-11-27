FirstPoint USA set to return to the UAE for another WAGR tournament

Oscar Craig, winner of the September WAGR FirstPoint USA tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.. Supplied photo

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 5:39 PM

FirstPoint USA will be returning to the UAE for another World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) tournament following a successful first event in September.

Junior golfers, both boys and girls from the UAE and from overseas, will bid to showcase the skills that can help them secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA.

Organized by FirstPoint USA, the world’s leading international sports scholarship agency, is open to boys and girls aged 14 to 20 and involves a WAGR tournament affiliated with the R&A.

The three-day event, which takes place on February 14th – 16th, 2024, will present the youngsters with the unique opportunity to test their golfing acumen in a 54-hole tournament on the famous DP World Tour’s National Course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The maximum handicap for boys is eight and for girls twelve.

Austin Cahill, Experience Manager at Abu Dhabi Golf Club told Khaleej Times: “We are excited to be, once again, hosting this significant event on our National Course. We expect to attract talent from all over the world who will be coming to Abu Dhabi, in addition to a strong attendance from the UAE and the Middle East.”

Callum Macaulay, former European Tour player and Head of Golf for FirstPoint, added: “Aspiring young golfers from the region will have the opportunity to play in a competitive WAGR counting event at an incredible venue and showcase their talents to our team while learning all about life as a student-athlete in the States.

“Having experienced it for me during what was an amazing four years on a golf scholarship at the University of Mississippi, I look forward to meeting other young golfers, sharing my story and supporting them on their journey.”

ALSO READ

Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) and Zurich Kanokpornvasin (Saadiyat Beach Golf Club) won the inaugural FirstPoint USA tournament in September.

Entries are being accepted on a first-come- first-served basis. See the link below for further information and to make a booking: https://bit.ly/45pZBg0