Shanaah sets the pace at UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour's season opener

Sixteen-year-old from The Resort, Jebel Ali leads the first event of the 2023 – 2024 calendar at Arabian Ranches Golf Club by four shots

Mousa Shanaah. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 8:14 PM

Jordanian born Mousa Shanaah fired a three under par 69 to top the leaderboard after round one at the seasonal launch of the UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour on Friday.

Playing of a +3 handicap the 16-year-old from The Resort, Jebel Ali Handicap went out in one under par 35 with birdies on holes 3 and 9.

On the back nine he added four more birdies on holes 10, 15, 16 and 18 only to suffer a double-bogey on hole 14.

Shanaah told Khaleej Times: ‘I was happy with my first round. It was unseasonably hot out there today, but I suppose it was the same for everyone. I need to work on my putting.

“I hit 13 greens in regulation and I look forward to tomorrow’s (Saturday) second round.”

Twenty players are competing this week, representing 12 UAE Golf Clubs. They are joined by golfers from Bahrain.

Shannah takes a four-shot lead into the round tomorrow with tee times from 12.00 noon. The final round on Sunday will see the leaders out last at 12.00 noon.

Dubai Creek duo Nikhil Bhatia and Emanuele. Galeppini will be looking for an improved performance over the next couple of days after signing for identicalcards of 73.

The UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), under the Tour Presidency of General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-President of the EGF.

The Tour is open for Men, Ladies and Junior Amateurs with an Official Golf Handicap.

The UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour has its own stand-alone Order of Merit as well as being aligned with the Men’s, Ladies, and Junior Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merits.

Being held at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai, the UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour tournament is played over 54 holes over three days. It is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by the R&A (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews), the sports governing body.

Abedallah Shannah, MD of Golf Events Management, said” ‘We are excited to have expanded our calendar of events for the 2023 – 2024 season.

“The USP of our offering is that all our GEM supported events are played over 54 holes, which allows us to have World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points for Men.

“Ladies and Juniors, which are so important for all elite golfers. We also have our Oman International Amateur Golf Tour and GEM Young Masters Golf Tour in India. We thank General Abdullah and the EGF for all their support,” Shannah added.

Leading Scores (Round 1, Par 72):

M. Shanaah (JA The Resort, Jebel Ali) 69.

N. Bhatia (Dubai Creek) 73.

E. Galeppini (Dubai Creek) 73.

D. Morton (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) 74.

G. Fernando (Arabian Ranches Golf Club) 74.

D. Byrne (The Els Club) 75.

N. Yacoob (Bahrain) 76.

T. Nesbitt (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) 76.

J. Chinchankar (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 76.

Forthcoming UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour Events

Men’s Events

GEM International Amateur Golf Tour 22nd - 24th September 2023, Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Ladies’ Events

GEM International Amateur Golf Tour 22nd - 24th September 2023, Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

For more information contact 050 5598963.