Exclusive: I would do everything to bring peace to Ukraine, says Shevchenko

Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko in Sharjah. — Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 9:55 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 11:33 PM

If you are among the greatest strikers of all time in football, it’s only natural that you would be mobbed by fans at any event.

The scenes were not any different in Sharjah on Wednesday as Andriy Shevchenko, the legendary AC Milan striker, was chased by fans for selfies.

No once did he give even a slight hint of irritation.

Ukraine’s greatest-ever footballer, who is in Sharjah alongside many other football icons to promote ‘The Week of Stars’, was the epitome of calm, control and grace — just like he was inside the rival penalty box.

But the former Ballon d’Or winner, whose goal in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout in the Champions League final against Juventus earned AC Milan their sixth European trophy, is deeply disturbed by the raging war in his homeland.

Shevchenko has always used his ‘voice’ to fight for peace ever since the start of the deadly conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has killed thousands of innocent people.

“I am Ukrainian, I would always stay behind my country,” Shevchenko told the Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Last August, the former Ukraine national team manager also organised Game4ukraine, an all-star football match, in London to help raise funds for the war victims in Ukraine.

“It was almost two years ago that the war started in Ukraine. And sport is one of the best (platforms) to promote peace,” he said.

“I would always stay behind my country because I am Ukrainian and I would do everything to bring peace to my country.”