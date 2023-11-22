DP World ILT20 match tickets for Season 2 go on sale

Australian World Cup winner David Warner will be the biggest attraction in UAE's ILT20. — Reuters

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 1:28 PM

The DP World International League T20 Season 2 tickets for all 34 matches – the biggest cricket league in the Gulf region – are now available online as well as on all 14 Virgin Megastore outlets across the UAE.

The tickets start at an affordable 20 dirhams for all General spectator stands at the Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The month-long tournament will be an incredible opportunity for cricket fans in the UAE and those from around the world to watch some of the biggest stars of the game represent the six DP World ILT20 franchises in the month-long cricketing extravaganza that begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors on January 19.

Australian World Cup winner David Warner and Pakistan star Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action in UAE's IPL-style franchise league.

Top stars like Andre Russell, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran and Chris Woakes will also feature in the tournament.

The big hits, wickets and catches on field will be complimented by off field entertainment for fans of all age groups. The DP World ILT20 will be a memorable occasion for all, and the final will be staged at the iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Dubai International Stadium on February 17.

Fans can choose their seating spots through a wide range of enclosures and boxes across the three venues. The tickets are available for premium and various hospitality categories.

Tickets for children aged six to 16 start at 10 dirhams while under five years of age will get free access. There are a wide variety of early bird discounts available for matches at all three venues.

“We are delighted to launch the match tickets for DP World ILT20 Season 2. For the second year in the running, we are bringing a world-class cricket tournament at our three world-class venues," said David White, CEO, DP World ILT20 CEO.

"The cricket fans in the UAE and those travelling here in the tourist-friendly months of January and February have a real treat on offer as the world’s best cricketing talent showcase their skills in the action-packed T20 format."