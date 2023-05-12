Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The chairman of Pakistan's cricket board is demanding his side's World Cup games be moved out of host country India if their arch-rivals refuse to travel to Pakistan for September's Asia Cup, a report said Friday.
Arrangements for the one-day international World Cup, which is due to start in October, remain shrouded in mystery, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) so far failing to release a match schedule or list of venues.
It is an extraordinary situation less than six months before the start of a quadrennial global sporting tournament.
How to accommodate Pakistan appears to be at the heart of the delay, with the nuclear-armed neighbours -- both of them cricket-obsessed, but who have fought multiple wars since independence from Britain in 1947 -- mired in diplomatic disputes.
Pakistan is itself hosting the Asia Cup, another 50-over tournament, in September, in which India normally participates.
But the BCCI -- the world's richest and most powerful cricket body -- has refused to travel to Pakistan for several years citing both the diplomatic tensions and the country's challenging security situation.
It wants its Asia Cup games moved out of Pakistan -- and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi demanded a reciprocal arrangement for the World Cup in an interview with The Indian Express newspaper on Friday.
"If India now wants to have a neutral venue and accepts the hybrid model, then we'll use the same hybrid model in the World Cup," he said.
Pakistan would be willing to play their World Cup games in Bangladesh or any other venue acceptable to India, he said, calling it "a model that goes forward and resolves this political logjam" between the two countries.
The BCCI is headed by Jay Shah, the son of India's powerful home minister Amit Shah.
But Sethi, a former journalist turned cricket administrator, called on the Indian cricket body to "stand up" to New Delhi and insist on being allowed to travel to Pakistan as "it cannot cite security as an issue anymore".
There was no immediate reaction from the BCCI to Sethi's comments.
ALSO READ:
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant