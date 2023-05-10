Asia Cup venue in the spotlight: What's the latest and what we know so far

Pakistan Cricket Board has reiterated its "hybrid model" to host the six-nation tournament amid claims and counterclaims on the vexed matter

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:05 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:47 PM

This year's Asia Cup cricket tournament has run into a controversy over the venue. There have been media reports that the six-nation tournament in September could be shifted out of Pakistan, which has opposed any such move. Here is everything you need to know about the vexed issue.

What is happening?

Indian media has reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan, triggering a flutter. There have also been reports that Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the 50-over tournament.

What is the official word?

There is no official confirmation regarding the change of venue — and reports suggest the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is involved in parleys with the ACC to iron out differences. A decision is likely soon.

How did it come to this?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

What is the PCB saying?

The PCB has proposed what is being called a "hybrid model", wherein "Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue", according to ESPNcricinfo.

What is the response to the proposal?

There were no takers for PBC chairperson Najam Sethi's proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in the UAE, news agency Press Trust of India has reported, quoting an unnamed ACC source.

The ACC has maintained that in principle the "hybrid model" is unacceptable and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed, the source has told PTI.

What is the PCB's response?

PCB and ACC officials met in Dubai on Tuesday, with the Pakistan cricket board reiterating its "hybrid" solution as it believed "this time it had resolved logistical and technical concerns the ACC had raised", ESPNcricinfo has said in another report.

What are the other teams saying?

Alongside India and Pakistan (who are in the same group with minnows Nepal), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. According to the ESPNcricinfo report cited above, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have both "objected to holding a part of the tournament in the UAE".

"...ESPNcricinfo understands that the BCB and SLC cited logistical challenges involved in travelling between Pakistan and a second country during the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in September, a month before the ODI World Cup is held across India. Both boards also pointed out that the extreme heat in the UAE in the first half of September was a deterrent, too," it said.

What is the PCB's counter to this?

A PCB official has told ESPNcricinfo that "the board has emails from both BCB and SLC confirming they have no issues playing in Pakistan". The official, who was not named, added that last year's Asia Cup was held from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE — "the same window the boards are objecting to this time".

What if Pakistan can't host the event?

Pakistan cricket officials are seriously mulling boycotting the regional tournament if their proposal is not accepted by the ACC, according to a PTI report.

What are the other implications?

The PCB is concerned that the same issue may arise during the hosting of the Champions Trophy in 2025, set to be played in Pakistan, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) may decide to relocate the event if India does not participate, according to a report on Cricket Pakistan.

