Asia Cup venue in the spotlight: What's the latest and what we know so far

The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
This year's Asia Cup cricket tournament has run into a controversy over the venue. There have been media reports that the six-nation tournament in September could be shifted out of Pakistan, which has opposed any such move. Here is everything you need to know about the vexed issue.
Indian media has reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan, triggering a flutter. There have also been reports that Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the 50-over tournament.
There is no official confirmation regarding the change of venue — and reports suggest the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is involved in parleys with the ACC to iron out differences. A decision is likely soon.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The PCB has proposed what is being called a "hybrid model", wherein "Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue", according to ESPNcricinfo.
There were no takers for PBC chairperson Najam Sethi's proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in the UAE, news agency Press Trust of India has reported, quoting an unnamed ACC source.
The ACC has maintained that in principle the "hybrid model" is unacceptable and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed, the source has told PTI.
PCB and ACC officials met in Dubai on Tuesday, with the Pakistan cricket board reiterating its "hybrid" solution as it believed "this time it had resolved logistical and technical concerns the ACC had raised", ESPNcricinfo has said in another report.
Alongside India and Pakistan (who are in the same group with minnows Nepal), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to take part in the tournament. According to the ESPNcricinfo report cited above, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have both "objected to holding a part of the tournament in the UAE".
"...ESPNcricinfo understands that the BCB and SLC cited logistical challenges involved in travelling between Pakistan and a second country during the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in September, a month before the ODI World Cup is held across India. Both boards also pointed out that the extreme heat in the UAE in the first half of September was a deterrent, too," it said.
A PCB official has told ESPNcricinfo that "the board has emails from both BCB and SLC confirming they have no issues playing in Pakistan". The official, who was not named, added that last year's Asia Cup was held from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE — "the same window the boards are objecting to this time".
Pakistan cricket officials are seriously mulling boycotting the regional tournament if their proposal is not accepted by the ACC, according to a PTI report.
The PCB is concerned that the same issue may arise during the hosting of the Champions Trophy in 2025, set to be played in Pakistan, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) may decide to relocate the event if India does not participate, according to a report on Cricket Pakistan.
READ MORE
The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
After three straight title fights the 33-year-old New Yorker, who made his UFC debut in 2014, is headlining his first main card against the Olympic gold medallist
They join table tennis, pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo as Olympic sports that have readmitted athletes
Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year