IPL, Fifa Club World Cup: What to look forward to in sports in 2023

Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide

By AFP Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 11:12 AM

The year 2022 was a great year for sports, with nail-biting games, splendid moments and record-breaking achievements.

AFP lists most of the important sporting events set to take place over the course of the incoming year:

January

Dec 29 - Jan 08: Tennis: United Cup mixed team event in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney

01-08: Tennis - WTA at Adelaide International

02-08: Tennis - ATP at Adelaide 1

02-07: Tennis - ATP at Pune

02-08: Tennis - WTA at Auckland

02-06: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 2nd Test

03: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Wankhede, 1st T20I

04-08: Cricket - Australia v South Africa at Sydney, 3rd Test

05: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Pune, 2nd T20I

06-19: Football - Gulf Cup, Iraq

07: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Rajkot, 3rd T20I

9: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 1st ODI

09-14: Tennis - ATP at Adelaide 2

09-14: Tennis - ATP at Auckland

09-14: Tennis - WTA at Hobart

09-14: Tennis - WTA at Adelaide 2

10: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Guwahati, 1st ODI

11: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 2nd ODI

12: Cricket - Australia v South Africa at Adelaide, 1st ODI

12: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 1st T20, Harare

12: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, 2nd ODI

13: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 3rd ODI

14: Cricket - Australia v South Africa at Sydney, 2nd ODI

14: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 2nd T20, Harare

15: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 3rd T20, Harare

15: Cricket - India v Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram, 3rd ODI

16-29: Tennis - ATP and WTA at Australian Open, Melbourne

17: Cricket - Australia v South Africa at Perth, 3rd ODI

18: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 1st ODI, Harare

18: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan), 1st ODI

20: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 2nd ODI, Harare

21: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Raipur, 2nd ODI

23: Cricket - Zimbabwe v Ireland, 3rd ODI, Harare

24: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Indore, 3rd ODI

27: Cricket - South Africa v England at Bloemfontein, 1st ODI

27: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Ranchi, 1st T20I

29: Cricket - South Africa v England at Bloemfontein, 2nd ODI

29: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Lucknow, 2nd T20I

30-Feb 05: Tennis - WTA at Lyon and Hua Hin, Thailand

February

01: Cricket - South Africa v England at Kimberley, 3rd ODI

01: Cricket - India v New Zealand at Ahmedabad, 3rd T20I

01-11: Football: Fifa Club World Cup, Morocco

03-05: Tennis - Davis Cup qualifiers

04-08 Cricket - Zimbabwe v West Indies, 1st Test, Bulawayo

09-13: Cricket - India v Australia at Nagpur, 1st Test

10-26: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

12-16: Cricket - Zimbabwe v West Indies, 2nd Test, Bulawayo

13-18: Tennis - WTA at Doha

13-19: Tennis - ATP at Rotterdam, Buenos Aires, Delray Beach

16-20: Cricket - New Zealand v England at Mount Maunganui, 1st Test

17-21: Cricket - India v Australia at Delhi, 2nd Test

19-25: Tennis - WTA at Dubai

20-26: Tennis - ATP at Rio, Marseille, Doha

20-26: Tennis - WTA at Merida

24-28: Cricket - New Zealand v England at Wellington, 2nd Test

25: Football - Major League Soccer regular season opens

26: Football - English League Cup final at London

27-March 05: Tennis - ATP at Acapulco, Dubai, Santiago

27-March 05: Tennis - WTA at Monterrey, Austin

28-March 04 March: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Centurion, 1st Test

March

01-05: Cricket - India v Australia at Dharamsala, 3rd Test

05: Formula 1 - Bahrain GP, Sakhir

08-12: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Johannesburg, 2nd Test

09-13: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Christchurch, 1st Test

09-13: Cricket - India v Australia at Ahmedabad, 4th Test

16: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at East London, 1st ODI

16: Football - Fifa Congress, Kigali, Rwanda

17: Cricket - India v Australia at Wankhede, 1st ODI

17-21: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Wellington, 2nd Test

18: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at East London, 2nd ODI

19: Formula 1 - Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah

19: Cricket - India v Australia at Visakhapatnam, 2nd ODI

20-28: Football - Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 3, 4

21: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Potchefstroom, 3rd ODI

21-02: Tennis - ATP and WTA at Miami

22: Cricket - India v Australia at Chennai, 3rd ODI

23: Football - Start of Euro 2024 qualifying

25: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Auckland, 1st ODI

25: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Centurion, 1st T20I

25-May 28: Cricket - Indian Premier League, India

26: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Centurion, 2nd T20I

28: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Christchurch, 2nd ODI

28: Cricket - South Africa v West Indies at Johannesburg, 3rd T20I

31: Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Hamilton, 3rd ODI

31: Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands at Benoni, 1st ODI

April

02: Formula 1 - Australia GP, Melbourne

02: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Auckland, 1st T20I

02: Cricket - South Africa v Netherlands at Johannesburg, 2nd ODI

03-09: Tennis - ATP at Houston, Marrakech, Estoril

03-09: Tennis - WTA at Charleston, Bogota

05: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Dunedin, 2nd T20I

08: Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka at Queenstown, 3rd T20I

09-16: Tennis - ATP at Monte Carlo

13: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 1st T20I

14-15: Tennis - BJK Cup qualifiers

15: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 2nd T20I

16: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 3rd T20I

17-23: Tennis - ATP at Barcelona, Banja Luka, Munich

17-23: Tennis - WTA at Stuttgart, Istanbul

19: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Karachi, 4th T20I

23: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Lahore, 5th T20I

26: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Lahore, 1st ODI

26-09: Tennis - ATP and WTA at Madrid

28: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Lahore, 2nd ODI

May

01: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Rawalpindi, 3rd ODI

04: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Rawalpindi, 4th ODI

07: Cricket - Pakistan v New Zealand at Rawalpindi, 5th ODI

08-21: Tennis - ATP and WTA at Rome

21: Formula 1 - Emilia Romagna GP, Imola

21-27: Tennis - ATP at Geneva, Lyon

21-27: Tennis - WTA at Strasbourg, Rabat

28: Formula 1 - Monaco GP

28-June 11: Tennis - ATP and WTA at French Open, Paris

31: Football - UEFA Europa League Final, Budapest

June

01-04: Cricket - England v Ireland at Lord's, Only Test

03: Football - FA Cup Final at London

07: Football - UEFA Europa Conference League final, Prague

10: Football - UEFA Champions League final, Istanbul

12-18: Tennis - ATP at 's-Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart

12-18: Tennis - WTA at 's-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham

16-20: Cricket - England v Australia at Birmingham, 1st Test

19-25: Tennis - ATP at Halle, London

19-25: Tennis - WTA at Birmingham, Berlin

25-01: Tennis - WTA at Eastbourne, Bad Homburg

26-02: Tennis - ATP at Mallorca, Eastbourne

28-July 02: Cricket - England v Australia at Lord's, 2nd Test

July

02: Formula 1 - Austria GP, Spielberg

03-16: Tennis - ATP and WTA at Wimbledon

06-10: Cricket - England v Australia at Leeds, 3rd Test

17-23: Tennis - ATP at Newport, Bastad, Gstaad

17-23: Tennis - WTA at Palermo, Budapest

19-23: Cricket - England v Australia at Manchester, 4th Test

19-23: Tennis - Hopman Cup, Nice

20-August 20: Football - Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand

23: Formula 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

24-30: Tennis - ATP at Hamburg, Umag, Atlanta

24-30: Tennis - WTA at Hamburg, Lausanne

24-31: Tennis - WTA at Warsaw

27-31: Cricket - England v Australia at The Oval, 5th Test

30: Formula 1 - Belgian GP, Spa

31-Aug 06: Tennis - WTA at San Jose, Prague

31-Aug 06: Tennis - ATP at Washington, Kitzbuhel, Los Cabos

August

07-13: Tennis - ATP at Toronto

07-13: Tennis - WTA at Montreal

10-13: Golf - LPGA at Women's British Open, Walton Heath

10-13: Golf - USPGA at Southwind, Memphis

13-20: Tennis - ATP at Cincinnati

20-26: Tennis - WTA at Cleveland, Granby

20-27: Tennis - ATP at Winston Salem

28-Sept 10: Tennis - ATP and WTA at US Open, New York

30: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Chester-le-Street, 1st T20I

September

01: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Manchester, 2nd T20I

03: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Birmingham, 3rd T20I

03: Formula 1 - Italian GP, Monza

4-12: Football - Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, matchdays 5, 6

05: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Nottingham, 4th T20I

08: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Cardiff, 1st ODI

10: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Southampton, 2nd ODI

11-17: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

13: Cricket - England v New Zealand at The Oval, 3rd ODI

15: Cricket - England v New Zealand at Lord's, 4th ODI

17: Formula 1 - Singapore GP

20: Cricket - England v Ireland at Leeds, 1st ODI

20-26: Tennis - ATP at Chengdu, Zhuhai

22-24: Tennis - ATP at Laver Cup, Vancouver

23: Cricket - England v Ireland at Nottingham, 2nd ODI

24: Formula 1 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

26: Cricket - England v Ireland at Bristol, 3rd ODI

27-Oct 03: Tennis - ATP at Astana, Beijing

October

04-15: Tennis - ATP at Shanghai

08: Formula 1 - Qatar GP, Losail

16-22: Tennis - ATP at Tokyo, Antwerp, Moscow

22: Formula 1 - United States GP, Austin

23-29: Tennis - ATP at Basel, Vienna

29: Formula 1 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

30-Nov 04: Tennis - ATP at Paris

(The Cricket World Cup will be held from Oct-Nov in India, with dates yet to be decided.)

November

05: Formula 1 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

05-11: Tennis - ATP at Metz, Stockholm

12-18: Tennis - ATP at ATP Finals, Turin

18: Formula 1 - Las Vegas GP

21-26: Tennis - Davis Cup Finals, Malaga

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

December

TBD: Football: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg

