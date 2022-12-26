From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Indian actresses who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022

The deal for the performance is reportedly 'worth more than £20 million'
The year 2022 was filled with performances and big box office numbers. While a lot of male actor-driven films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR became big hits, there were also many female actors who gave some of the biggest hits of 2022.
Here's a list of Indian actresses who delivered some of the biggest commercial hits in 2022.
1. Alia Bhatt
Many call 2022 Alia's year -- she got married, got blessed with a baby girl and on top of it all, she gave some of the biggest hits of 2022.
Alia starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which minted over Rs2.3 billion worldwide.
Alia was also the lead in Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which was a box office blockbuster and an OTT release Darlings, which did exceptionally well. And, she also marked an appearance in the mega-blockbuster RRR.
2. Tabu
Tabu gave two massive hits this year -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned around Rs2.63+ billion worldwide while Drishyam 2 has so far done a business of Rs2.98+ billion worldwide.
3. Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan was one of the leads in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus PS-1 which earned around Rs5+ billion worldwide.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Touted to be Aishwarya's mega comeback, PS-1 marked her fourth collaboration with ace director Mani Ratnam.
After doing a business of Rs5+ billion worldwide, the film amazed countless people, especially Aishwarya's fans who were eagerly waiting for the release.
5. Kiara Advani
Kiara did three films this year -- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a massive hit earning around Rs2.63+ billion worldwide. Jugjugg Jeeyo, on the other hand, also performed quite well, earning around Rs1.32+ billion worldwide.
Govinda Naam Mera, meanwhile, had an OTT release and is garnering praise online.
