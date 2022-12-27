From Lata Mangeshkar, KK and Bappi Lahiri to Tunisha Sharma: 10 Indian celebrities we lost this year

The actor's latest film 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Year 2022 will go down as one that saw the Indian entertainment industry lose many prominent names.
As the year winds to a close, let's take a look at some of the celebrities who passed away this year.
The name needs no introduction. The demise of Lata Mangeshkar, who was nicknamed the 'Nightingale', was a big setback for the music industry. Mangeshkar died on February 6 at the age of 92, from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes. She had been on regular therapy for pneumonia and Covid-19 for 28 days.
'Bappi Da' had numerous chartbusters to his credit, not just in Bollywood but also in Bengali, Telugu and Kannada movies. He died on February 15 in Mumbai, of obstructive sleep apnoea at the age of 69.
KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. He was performing at a live music event at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31 when he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Raju Srivastava was an ace comedian, actor, and politician who died on September 21 at AIIMS. He wowed audiences with this wittiness in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and performed live stand-up comedy on stage and television.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him.
Pandit Birju Maharaj was a celebrated Kathak dancer, composer and singer belonging to Lucknow's 'Kalka-Bindadin' Gharana. He was 83 when his health suddenly deteriorated, and the veteran passed away on January 17.
Actor Tunisha Sharma, who also appeared in films such as 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of a TV serial on December 24.
No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.
Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step could be her breakup with boyfriend Sheezan Khan over a fortnight back.
Veteran stage and film actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on November 26. He was 77 and was on life support for some time.
Veteran actor and television presenter Tabassum Govil passed away in November. She suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 78.
Siddhaanth, best known for his roles in television serials like 'Kkusum,' 'Waaris' and 'Suryaputra Karn,' passed away on November 11 while working out at a gym. He was 46.
