World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India likely to clash on October 15, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, featuring ten cricketing nations vying for the coveted trophy. But the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, which millions of fans are waiting with bated breath, will likely take place on October 15.
The World Cup will take place during October and November, with the opening match between last edition's finalists England and New Zealand, to be held on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to Indian media, the final match will be held at the same venue on November 19.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI have not announced the tournament fixtures. The Indian board is expected to release the schedule after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). However, BCCI has to obtain formal approval from all concerned boards.
Apart from Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai are the designated venues. The Wankhede in Mumbai, which hosted the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup, is most likely to get a semifinal.
Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ICC tournament.
Some media reports had suggested that a hybrid model had been proposed which would see Pakistan play its World Cup matches at neutral venues, something the ICC says there are no plans for.
In a media statement released in March, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi reconfirmed there is a proposal in front of the Asia Cricket Council, the administrators of the Asia Cup, to stage India’s matches at a neutral venue but refuted that any such measures have been formally proposed to the ICC around the Cricket World Cup.
“At no stage, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October,” said Sethi, via the statement.
“This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far.”
Seven teams have already confirmed their spot in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, while the eighth position will be taken by the eighth-placed finisher of the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two teams will be decided by the Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in June and July.
The tournament will feature ten teams competing for the prestigious trophy, with the qualifiers determined through a series of matches and rankings. Cricket fans can look forward to an exciting and competitive tournament featuring some of the best teams from around the world.
The matches will be played in a round-robin format, with each of the ten teams playing against each other at least once. After each team has played nine matches, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.
