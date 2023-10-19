Pakistan cricketers show support for people in Gaza

Earlier, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had dedicated his match-winning World Cup century against Sri Lanka to his brothers and sisters in Gaza

Photo: PTI File

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:02 PM

Pakistan cricket team players, who are currently in India for the ODI World Cup, have extended their support to the people of Gaza. As per reports, around one million people in Gaza have already been displaced and more than 500,000 are taking shelter in the United Nations (UN) facilities as the conflict between Israel and Palestine keeps battering human lives.

Showing their support, Pakistan cricketers have posted Palestine flags on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

All-rounder Shadab Khan has shared the Palestine flag along with a peace symbol emoji.

Pacer Haris Rauf, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz have attached praying emojis to their posts.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir too prayed for peace.

Earlier, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had dedicated his match-winning World Cup century against Sri Lanka to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza.” Rizwan came up with a spectacular ton to guide his side to a victory against Sri Lanka on October 10. Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 131 in that World Cup 2023 fixture.

In a note on X (formerly Twitter), Rizwan wrote, “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute to the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

Coming back to on-field developments, Pakistan conceded their maiden defeat of the contest in their last match against arch-rivals India. Chasing a total of 192, hosts India scored the winning runs with 117 balls to spare.

Pakistan are currently placed in fourth position on the World Cup 2023 points table. Having played three matches so far, Pakistan have collected four points. In their next fixture, Pakistan will be up against five-time champions Australia on Friday.

ALSO READ: