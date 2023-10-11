Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan dedicates World Cup century to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'

More than 3,000 people have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 7:41 PM

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan came up with a spectacular century to guide his side to a record-breaking win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 131 in the World Cup fixture.

Rizwan, on Wednesday, dedicated his innings to the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Sharing a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Rizwan wrote, “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute to the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”

More than 3,000 people have lost their lives in the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict. Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and ground assault, officials on both sides confirmed on Sunday.

The Israel military earlier said that it had regained control of most of the infiltration points along security barriers. This comes after Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip executed an infiltration on Saturday into the southern part of Israel, as Hamas announced the start of a new operation.

Coming back to World Cup 2023, Mohammad Rizwan started his campaign on a promising note against the Netherlands. Rizwan’s 68 off 75 balls helped Pakistan reach a respectable total of 286 against the Dutch side. Pakistan succeeded in clinching an emphatic 81-run win in the match.

Rizwan carried forward his brilliant form in the next game against another mighty Asian outfit, Sri Lanka. Chasing a mammoth total of 345, Rizwan pulled off a memorable knock of 131 runs.

“Always proud when you perform like that. It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that. Basically, it's a good track and we decided to calculate the innings,” Rizwan said after the game.

In their next match, Pakistan will be up against India. The high-voltage clash will be played on Saturday, October 14 in Ahmedabad.

