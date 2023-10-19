Video: Mo Salah makes huge donation to help Gaza, calls for end to ‘massacres’ in Israel-Palestine war

Liverpool footballer released a video, addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, following criticism in Egypt for his week-long silence on the issue

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Photo: Reuters

by Web Desk Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 8:30 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 8:32 AM

Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza on Wednesday after making a huge donation to help those affected by Israeli air strikes. He pleaded for an end to "massacres" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Egypt's national football captain, Salah, made the donation for the people of Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent. The amount was undisclosed but is said to be significant.

The CEO of the Egyptian Red Crescent, Rami Al Nazer, confirmed Salah's donation to help those affected by air strikes. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Thanks a lot, my friend to help people in need, Human responsibility falls on everyone. There is no room for silence. Let us raise our voices high in order to open humanitarian corridors."

Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities and military posts that claimed 1,400 lives.

A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, Salah, 31, is one of the most popular athletes in the Arab world.

"It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality," Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram. "The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart." Scroll down to hear his message:

Many Egyptian football fans criticised Salah over the past week, saying he should have spoken up in defence of Palestinians. Some started an online campaign to unfollow him on social media.

Criticism directed at the 31-year-old intensified when a blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians on Tuesday. Hamas and Israel traded blame over who was responsible.

"What is clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions," Salah added.

"The Scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently," Salah added.

"I'm calling on the world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls. Humanity must prevail."

Inputs from wires

ALSO READ: