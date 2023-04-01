Pakistan Cricket Board clarifies position on ICC Cricket World Cup

De Villiers made a return to Bengaluru to be a part of the 'RCB Unbox' event, where he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame along with long-time teammate Chris Gayle
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed that at no stage had the idea of Pakistan playing its games at a neutral venue during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 been proposed in any International Cricket Council forum.
India will host the Cricket World Cup across October and November this year while Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023.
Media reports had suggested that a hybrid model had been proposed which would see Pakistan play its World Cup matches at neutral venues, something the ICC says there are no plans for.
Sethi stated in a media statement issued on Friday that the Asia Cricket Council, which oversees the Asia Cup, has received a suggestion to hold India's matches at a neutral location, but he denied that the ICC has received any formal proposals to this effect prior to the Cricket World Cup.
"At no stage during Thursday's media interaction, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far," said Sethi in the statement as quoted by International Cricket Council (ICC).
It was also reported earlier that the Pakistan team could play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported.
Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as the venue due to its close proximity to India.
A hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue.
Though it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India not participating in Asia Cup has a potential impact on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be held in Pakistan.
ALSO READ:
De Villiers made a return to Bengaluru to be a part of the 'RCB Unbox' event, where he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame along with long-time teammate Chris Gayle
Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2
Hemant Rao Valluri and Yug Jai Sharma shine for UAE
Friday's draw for the May 20-June 11 competition was scrapped by FIFA following protests over Israel's involvement in the 24-team event
The 16th edition also returns to its pre-Covid glory days, with 74 matches scheduled at 12 venues over eight weeks
Scott McTominay the hero as Scotland beats Spain 2-0
The regulation will allow a substitute to come in to bat and bowl, but he can only be an Indian unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a team
The Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex