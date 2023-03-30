Pakistan could play ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh

Although the Dutch won 3-0 at the Feyenoord Stadium, with two goals from defender Nathan Ake, the coach made no effort to hide his dissatisfaction
Pakistan could play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported on Wednesday.
The World Cup is slated to take place in October-November this year.
Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting its games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as venue due to its close proximity to India.
Due to tense political relations between both nations, the idea was discussed last week at International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, ESPNCricinfo said.
A hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue.
The idea came on the sidelines of board meetings in Dubai. India's presence in the Asia Cup and Pakistan's participation in the 50-over World Cup coming later was on the agenda of members from the two Boards.
Though it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India not participating in Asia Cup has a potential impact on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be held in Pakistan.
This hybrid model, proposed by PCB in informal discussions, could be applicable for World Cup as well. The ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5. PCB has pointed out numerous times that their participation in the tournament depends on India's participation in the Asia Cup.
ALSO READ:
Although the Dutch won 3-0 at the Feyenoord Stadium, with two goals from defender Nathan Ake, the coach made no effort to hide his dissatisfaction
The former Germany and U.S. coach was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia on Friday
IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated that the sanctions against "those responsible for the war, the Russian and Belarusian states and governments," must remain in place
Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative IPL in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season
The star batsman kept himself out of this season's mini-auction in December but can be picked up as an injury replacement by any team
The England Test captain had a cortisone injection in his troublesome left knee ahead of the Ashes
Nikhat received $100,000 winner's cheque after clinching the gold medal at the World Boxing Championship