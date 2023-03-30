Pakistan could play ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh

Pakistan team. — AP

Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 12:05 AM

Pakistan could play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported on Wednesday.

The World Cup is slated to take place in October-November this year.

Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting its games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as venue due to its close proximity to India.

Due to tense political relations between both nations, the idea was discussed last week at International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, ESPNCricinfo said.

A hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue.

The idea came on the sidelines of board meetings in Dubai. India's presence in the Asia Cup and Pakistan's participation in the 50-over World Cup coming later was on the agenda of members from the two Boards.

Though it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India not participating in Asia Cup has a potential impact on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be held in Pakistan.

This hybrid model, proposed by PCB in informal discussions, could be applicable for World Cup as well. The ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5. PCB has pointed out numerous times that their participation in the tournament depends on India's participation in the Asia Cup.

