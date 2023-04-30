IPL 2023: Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza helps Punjab beat Chennai

Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs

Punjab Kings' Sikandar Raza celebrates his team's win. — AFP

By PTI Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 6:32 PM

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday.

It was the brilliant batting from the Pakistan-born Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza (13 not out off 7 balls) in the final over that helped Punjab win the thrilling game.

Earlier, electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings beats Chennai Super Kings by four wickets.

Chennai Super Kings 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Sikandar Raza 1/31)

Punjab Kings 201/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40, Tushar Deshpande 3/49).

Man-of-the-match: Devon Conway

