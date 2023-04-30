IPL 2023: Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza helps Punjab beat Chennai

Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday.
It was the brilliant batting from the Pakistan-born Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza (13 not out off 7 balls) in the final over that helped Punjab win the thrilling game.
Earlier, electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.
Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs.
Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.
Brief scores:
Punjab Kings beats Chennai Super Kings by four wickets.
Chennai Super Kings 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Sikandar Raza 1/31)
Punjab Kings 201/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40, Tushar Deshpande 3/49).
Man-of-the-match: Devon Conway
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore
Its 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leader at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of its destiny
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham
Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
The Ferrari driver this week released a four minute composition entitled 'Aus23 (1:1)' and the track was soaring in the Apple iTunes top song rankings alongside hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai