IPL 2023: RCB's misfiring middle-order needs to deliver against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to shed the over-reliance on its celebrated top-order when it faces a belligerent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match in Lucknow on Monday.
RCB has struggled to maintain the momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.
With most teams bunched closely in the standings, the margin for error has reduced in the second half of the competition.
RCB is placed fifth among the 10 teams in IPL 2023 with 8 points from 8 outings while LSG is third with 10 from 8.
Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell can't be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.
The fielding and catching too need to improve, something which was pointed out by Kohli himself after the loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.
The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless Du Plessis, who has been used as an 'Impact Player', regains full fitness.
Mohammed Siraj is RCB’s stand out bowler and needs support from the other fast bowlers. Harshal Patel is tasked with bowling the tough overs but he would want to bring down his economy rate from 9.94.
LSG, on the other hand, heads into the game after a thumping victory over Punjab Kings.
Skipper K L Rahul, however, will be the feeling heat and want to make a statement at LSG's home ground. The pitch in Lucknow has been bit of a let-down and worked against the strengths of the home team.
Offered a batting beauty in Mohali, the LSG batters went on the rampage but they have struggled due to the slow nature of the surface in Lucknow. Rahul and Co. are expected to put up a better show than what they managed in their previous home game as they failed to chase down 136 from a commanding position.
Spinners have enjoyed bowling in Lucknow, with Ravi Bishnoi shouldering the responsibility alongside Amit Mishra. Afghan pacer Naveen Ul Haq has been tidy in the absence of Mark Wood.
Avesh Khan has conceded close to 10 runs per over in seven games and would be looking to change that.
