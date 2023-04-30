IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians-Rajasthan Royals set to lock horns in 1000th match

MI is in the eighth position in the points table, while RR is second

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 8:00 AM

The 42nd match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday will be the 1000th match of this cash-rich league, making this another landmark in the rich and decorated history of the tournament.

MI is in the eighth position in the points table with three wins and four losses. It has a total of six points. It had lost its previous match to Gujarat Titans by 55 runs. RR, on the other hand, is in the second position with five wins and three losses. It has a total of 10 points. RR had won its previous match against Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs.

ALSO READ: