IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans pulls off last-over thriller against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans staved off a stiff challenge from Chennai Super Kings to begin its title defence with a thrilling five-wicket win with four balls to spare in the opening match of IPL 2023 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.
Opener Shubman Gill contined his rich vein of form by top scoring with 63.
Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's small cameo helped Chennai Super Kings set 179-run target for Gujarat Titans.
Earlier, the season got going with a glittering opening ceremony that saw singer Arijit Singh entralling the spectators followed by dance performances of Tamanna Bhatia and Rasmika Mandhanna. After the opening ceremony, the toss took place which was won by Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain opted to bowl first.
