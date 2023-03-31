IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans pulls off last-over thriller against Chennai Super Kings

Opener Shubman Gill top scores with 63 after Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls helped Chennai Super Kings set 179-run target

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill plays a shot. — AFP

By ANI & Team KT Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM

Gujarat Titans staved off a stiff challenge from Chennai Super Kings to begin its title defence with a thrilling five-wicket win with four balls to spare in the opening match of IPL 2023 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Opener Shubman Gill contined his rich vein of form by top scoring with 63.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's small cameo helped Chennai Super Kings set 179-run target for Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, the season got going with a glittering opening ceremony that saw singer Arijit Singh entralling the spectators followed by dance performances of Tamanna Bhatia and Rasmika Mandhanna. After the opening ceremony, the toss took place which was won by Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain opted to bowl first.

