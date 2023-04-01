IPL 2023: Five key points that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis must address against Mumbai Indians

The two sides have crossed paths 30 times in IPL with Mumbai emerging victorious on 17 occasions to Bangalore’s 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli during a practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. — RCB Twitter

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:55 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:56 PM

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two of the biggest names in IPL history, share the stage on day three of the world’s most popular T20 league at the latter's home ground — the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Over the years, the iconic stadium has showcased several fascinating matches and Sunday’s highly-anticipated clash promises more of the same.

Both the Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the tournament with five titles, and the winless Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be hoping to get their respective campaigns off to a positive start.

Here are five key points that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis must address if he hopes to turn the tables on the five-time champions.

Change History

The two sides have crossed paths 30 times in IPL with Mumbai emerging victorious on 17 occasions to Bangalore’s 13.

Arguably one of the unluckiest of the 10 franchises, RCB has taken a fair share of knocks on the chin since losing in the final for the first time in 2009.

The storyline was a familiar one in subsequent editions and although they showed plenty of resilience they were overwhelmed by Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and then by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

The records are hard to digest but with a little luck and greater resolve, they can change history.

Lead from the front

In Faf du Plessis, RCB have a composed and inspirational leader who is one of the most well-grounded batsmen of the modern era.

The 39-year-old South African will be determined to prove that he was worth every penny of the INR 7 crore (AED 3.1 million) that team owners Diageo Group splashed out to acquire his services.

A lot will depend on du Plessis’ ability to bring the winning vibe that he enjoyed as a four-time IPL winner with his former team Chennai Super Kings and build on the success he had when leading RCB to the playoffs in 2022.

Kohli’s new role

The former Indian skipper, who has been an integral part of the RCB household since 2008, has had to endure an up-and-down journey over the last couple of seasons.

However, having recently ended his century drought with a ton against Australia, albeit in Test cricket, the Delhi dasher will be hoping to carry that form to the game’s Twenty20 format.

Psychological advantage

As the standout team in IPL history, Mumbai Indians have year after year developed higher self-confidence and self-esteem in the squad which it will hope to use against old rivals Bangalore.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad boasts depth and talent which few teams can match with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan leading the batting and backed by returning all-rounder Jofra Archer and the exciting Cameron Green.

A strong start against Bangalore will help it bury the ghosts of 2022 where it finished at the bottom of the table.

Surya’s consistency

A series of trustworthy performances have helped Suryakumar Yadav confirm his position as one of the world’s leading T20 batsmen.

After over one hundred T20 games, he is still playing better than ever and will be the one players that RCB’s bowlers would like to send back to the pavilion early in the match.

ALSO READ: