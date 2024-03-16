India skipper Rohit Sharma meets Ed Sheeran

The Greg Norman-designed golf course shared the award with Hong Kong Golf Club.Year at Annual event
India skipper Rohit Sharma met British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran ahead of the much anticipated 17th season of the Indian Premier League 2024.
Rajasthan Royals shared a glimpse of the star Indian opener, who was all smiles while sitting with Ed.
RR took to X and posted a picture of Rohit and Ed with the caption, "In love with the Shape of Woh."
Earlier this week, Ed met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and choreographer Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug.
Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Rohit successfully led India to a 4-1 Test series triumph over England. He will now look to gear up and feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season.
The five-time champions will play their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
