Watch: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran how to strike his signature pose

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:13 PM

With arms wide open and a dimpled smile flashing brightly, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left the audience in awe with his iconic signature pose for over three decades. From fans to members of showbiz, no one leaves a chance to imitate his classic pose.

The recent one to witness SRK's magic is British singer Ed Sheeran. On Wednesday, Ed, who is in India for his gig, met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Taking it to Instagram, Ed dropped a video from his meeting with King Khan. In a clip, the actor can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post.

In the end, SRK warmly kissed and hugged the singer.

Watch the video below:

Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared video and images from the evening. "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course@iamsrk @teddysphotos," she wrote.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he teaches Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On Tuesday, Ed met actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well.

Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!" Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

ALSO READ: