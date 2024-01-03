India bowl out South Africa for 55 in the second Test

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:49 PM

Mohammed Siraj bowled the spell of his life to help India bowl South Africa out for just 55 on the first day of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Siraj (9-3-15-6) returned with his best Test bowling figures as South Africa's batting collapsed after their retiring skipper Dean Elger won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa won the first Test comfortably in the two-match series.

Siraj was superb with his line and length in a nine over spell after South Africa had elected to bat first.

At the time their captain Dean Elgar described the pitch as an "interesting wicket with a few snakes in it", but there was also some poor shot selection from the hosts.

India’s seamers have been able to get movement off the wicket, but there is also variable bounce at a venue where there has been some low scores.

New Zealand were bowled out for 45 in 2013 and Australia for 47 in 2011.

South Africa’s previous lowest innings total against India in tests was 79 at Nagpur in 2015. At home it was 130 at the same Newlands venue in 2018.

Siraj found the right line immediately and had Aiden Markram (2) caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. Home captain Elgar (4), in his last test before retirement, chopped onto his stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) had debutant Tristan Stubbs (3) caught at short leg, before South Africa were 15-4 when Tony de Zorzi (2) was caught by wicketkeeper KL Rahul with a strangle down the legside off Siraj.

David Bedingham (12) looked the one batter who was composed at the wicket before he misjudged a Siraj delivery that leapt off the surface and he was grabbed by Jaiswal.

Kyle Verreynne (15) and Marco Jansen (0) were also victims of the seamer's unerring line and length, before Keshav Maharaj (3) became a first wicket in the match for seamer Mukesh Kumar (2-0) as the visitors ran through the tail. (With inputs from Reuters)