India: Adidas to sponsor cricket team's kit, says BCCI Secretary

He announces that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday that German sportswear giant Adidas would become the new kit sponsor of the national team.
Reports in local media earlier this year had said that a deal was close and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the move on Twitter without providing financial details or the length of the contract.
"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor," Shah tweeted. "We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas."
In 2020, the BCCI had signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike.
Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.
ALSO READ:
He announces that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury
Assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. and his father have insisted their focus remains on Mage, who seems happy and healthy.
Cameroonian-French fighter also will serve in a leadership role as chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa
Spaniard who is set to leapfrog Novak Djokovic into the top spot in the ATP world rankings went down to aggressive Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan
A new powerhouse that will shape the future of sports events, entertainment, and venue management has been launched
Baseball United has said several players from the US will play in the league, though it has yet to announce any names
The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world leading throw of 88.67m
The original antitrust suit was intended to combat the PGA Tour's decision to suspend golfers for competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed startup tour without consent