Hardik Pandya unhappy with Lucknow pitch in second T20I

The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks
Following his side's hard-fought six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I, India skipper Hardik Pandya said that the game went down the wire and the surface was a "shocker of a wicket", which is not suitable for the shorter format.
Star batter of India Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya held their nerves to guide India to a hard-fought six-wicket at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.
"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played so far. I do not mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20," the Indian captain said.
he skipper admitted that even 120 would have been a winning total for any side on this surface.
"Bowlers - they stuck to their plans and ensured they did not rotate the strike. We kept rotating the spinners. Dew did not play much part in this. They were able to spin the ball more than us. It was carrying through well," concluded Pandya.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand could put up only 99 for eight in their 20 overs. Indian spinners dominated the Kiwi batters right from the start and scoring runs was extremely hard for the visitors.
Pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/7) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Spinners Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav and Pandya took a wicket each.
