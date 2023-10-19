Cricket World Cup 2023: Kohli's century helps India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

India are now unbeaten in four matches

By Web Desk & AFP Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:55 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 8:00 PM

India kept their unbeaten run intact by defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

India star Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten century.

India are bidding to win their third World Cup title and second on home soil, with Kohli a member of the side that enjoyed a six-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in the 2011 final in Mumbai.

Earlier, spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja engineered a top-order collapse as India restricted Bangladesh to 256-8.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was his maiden one-day international fifty, and Liton Das (66) were both in fine touch.

The Tigers, who have won three of their last four ODIs against India -- were well-placed at 93-0 only to slump to 137-4 after Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as Bangladesh captain for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss on a good batting pitch.

But Mushfiqur Rahim's 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah's dashing 46 bolstered the total before Shoriful Islam ended the innings with a spectacular six over extra cover off Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Yadav, who made the initial breakthrough, 1-47.

After some testing early overs, 22-year-old left-hander Tanzid attacked both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He then struck their fellow paceman Shardul Thakur for 16 runs in three balls, with two sixes separated by a stylish on-driven four.

Tanzid, whose highest score in eight previous ODIs was 16, completed a 41-ball fifty before he was lbw to left-arm wrist-spinner Yadav to leave Bangladesh 93-1 in the 15th over.

Liton was still there but he carelessly lofted Jadeja to long-off.

India were a bowler down after Hardik Pandya managed just three balls in the ninth over before limping off with ankle damage.

Virat Kohli, bowling in a one-day international for the first time in six years, completed Pandya's over.

Bangladesh had a setback even before play started when key all-rounder Shakib was ruled out with a thigh injury suffered during Friday's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

