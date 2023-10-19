Babar will have to change his mindset, says Gambhir after India defeats Pakistan

With four points from three games, Pakistan are currently placed in fourth position in World Cup 2023 standings

Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 7:08 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s leadership style has come under the scanner after his side suffered a big defeat against India at the World Cup. The Pakistan team managed just 191 runs and went on to lose the match by 7 wickets. Babar’s fielding placements, bowling changes and overall intent were questioned by many fans and experts.

India’s World Cup-winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that Babar needs to change his mindset while batting and lead from the front.

“I feel Babar will have to change his personality, his game and, importantly, his mindset. Pakistan have had a history of attacking batters - Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, Saeed Anwar, and Aamer Sohail. In the present top three, everyone bats in a similar mode. If someone has to take responsibility, it has to be their captain, who bats at No. 3,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Babar Azam has managed to hold onto the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings. The Pakistan skipper emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 50 during the World Cup fixture against India.

Batting first, Pakistan could manage to score just 191. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma produced a fine knock of unbeaten 86. India went on to score the winning runs with 117 balls to spare.

Comparing the two arch-rivals and their playing styles, Gambhir pointed out, “The team plays how the captain plays. Both Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma scored fifties. One scored a 50, other scored an 80. None of them scored a hundred, but it was the approach that was the difference. If Pakistan were chasing 190, their mindset would have been just to win the game, whether they get there in 35 or 40 overs."

The World Cup 2023 fixture against India marked Pakistan’s first defeat of the competition. The team had won both their previous fixtures against The Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

With four points from three games, Pakistan are currently placed in fourth position in World Cup 2023 standings. In their next fixture, Pakistan will face five-time champions Australia on October 20.

ALSO READ: