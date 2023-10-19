Pakistani actress vows to go on date if Bangladesh beats India in today's World Cup match

Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led team

India recorded a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided blockbuster contest at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium, maintaining their flawless record in 50-over World Cup matches against their fierce rivals.

Though it was their only loss in the tournament, the Pakistan team faced a barrage of criticism from fans back home, and questions were raised about their ability to perform. Many cricketing pundits shared advice on how the players can improve their game. Fans also had several unsolicited pearls of wisdom for the team.

A Pakistani actress is now hoping that Bangladesh will avenge their defeat in today's match. Sehar Shinwari also made a promise to Bangladesh team. Taking took to X (formerly Twitter) as she promised to go on a date with a Bangladesh cricketer if they managed to beat India in the World Cup clash.

"InshAllah my Bangali Bandu (Bengali friend) will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India," Sehar posted on X.

On the cricketing front, Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 clash at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh's regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is battling an injury, opted to sit out this clash while India announced an unchanged team.

After registering back-to-back three victories in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is on a red-hot streak and will aim to keep their unbeaten record going against Bangladesh.

Their opponents, on the other hand, will aim to get their World Cup campaign back on track after crushing, back-to-back defeats.

