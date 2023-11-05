Cricket World Cup 2023: India win toss, opt to bat against South Africa

Hasan Raza had earlier raised questions about how only Indian fast bowlers have managed to swing the ball in the World Cup
India won the toss and elected to bat first in their World Cup match against South Africa, held in the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma-led India are having a great run at the ongoing ODI World Cup. After winning all seven of their matches, India are at the top of the World Cup standings.
In their first match, they beat Australia, following which they clinched victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.
The team has an opportunity to clinch a victory against South Africa and extend their winning streak.
Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
Inputs from wires
