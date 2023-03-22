Asia Lions win Legends League Cricket title

Asia Lions players celebrate with the trophy. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:07 AM

Asia Lions openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan cracked breezy half-centuries to blow away the World Giants and emerge as the new champions of the Skyexch.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters. In the final held at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Asia Lions, cheered by a packed stadium, scored an emphatic seven-wicket victory with 23 balls to spare.

Tharanga and Dilshan whipped the World Giants attack to put on 115 runs-opening partnership in 9.6 overs.

Dilshan cracked 58 off 42 balls with eight boundaries while Tharanga scored 57 off 28 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.

Tharanga, who had also scored a 50 against India Maharajas to take Asia Lions into the final, was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Brief scores:

Asia Lions beat World Giants by 7 wkts.

World Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Jacques Kallis 78n.o, Ross Taylor 32, Abdur Razzak 2 for 14)

Asia Lions 148 for 3 in 16.1 overs (Upul Tharanga 57, Tillakaratne Dilshan 58)