Asia Lions win Legends League Cricket title

Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
Asia Lions openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan cracked breezy half-centuries to blow away the World Giants and emerge as the new champions of the Skyexch.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters. In the final held at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Asia Lions, cheered by a packed stadium, scored an emphatic seven-wicket victory with 23 balls to spare.
Tharanga and Dilshan whipped the World Giants attack to put on 115 runs-opening partnership in 9.6 overs.
Dilshan cracked 58 off 42 balls with eight boundaries while Tharanga scored 57 off 28 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.
Tharanga, who had also scored a 50 against India Maharajas to take Asia Lions into the final, was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Brief scores:
Asia Lions beat World Giants by 7 wkts.
World Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Jacques Kallis 78n.o, Ross Taylor 32, Abdur Razzak 2 for 14)
Asia Lions 148 for 3 in 16.1 overs (Upul Tharanga 57, Tillakaratne Dilshan 58)
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side