Covid vaccination required for athletes competing in France: govt sources

While he stressed that he respected the Serb as a person and player, Rafael Nadal made it clear no one was bigger than the sport
Sports1 day ago
All athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, government sources told AFP on Monday.
This appears to contradict what Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said last week, that certain events like the French Open had a special exemption, when asked whether Novak Djokovic could play in the tournament.
For ordinary citizens entering France it is not obligatory to be vaccinated but will be for those wishing to enter an establishment which has a public attendance (ERP).
Major events like the French Open previously permitted non vaccinated athletes to compete as they operated a health bubble round the tournament.
The first major event to be directly affected would be the upcoming Six Nations rugby championship when France will host Italy (Feb 6), Ireland (Feb 12) and England (March 19).
This measure would dash 34-year-old Djokovic’s hopes of defending the title and potentially an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.
ALSO READ:
Rafael Nadal could move one ahead of him and Roger Federer if he wins the Australian Open.
Djokovic’s dreams of playing in it were dashed on Sunday when he was deported from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status.
Djokovic’s hopes of a Grand Slam success in 2022 would then rest on Wimbledon as New York vaccination rules would rule him out of the US Open.
While he stressed that he respected the Serb as a person and player, Rafael Nadal made it clear no one was bigger than the sport
Sports1 day ago
The 33-year-old, who stepped down as Twenty20 skipper after a debacle at the World Cup and then lost the one-day job, took over the India leadership across formats from MS Dhoni in 2017
Sports1 day ago
The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day
Sports1 day ago
Virat Kohli and two teammates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon
Sports2 days ago
The final stage was marred by tragedy as 20-year-old French mechanic Quentin Lavallee was killed in a car accident
Sports2 days ago
As time slips away before the Australian Open starts on Monday, the nine-time title holder heard in an emergency hearing that he will be in immigration detention from Saturday morning — not on the Melbourne Park tennis courts
Sports2 days ago
Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge
Sports2 days ago
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers
Sports2 days ago