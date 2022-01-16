Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game, says ATP

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, has sympathised with Novak Djokovic after the Serbian tennis superstar lost his appeal in court on Sunday to stay in Australia.
Federal Court judges on Sunday had unanimously dismissed the unvaccinated Serbian superstar's last-gasp attempt to overturn the Australian government's cancellation of his visa.
ATP, in its statement, said it respected the court's decision.
"Today's decision to uphold Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancellation marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events," ATP said on Sunday.
"Ultimately, decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected. More time is required to take stock of the facts and to take the learnings from this situation."
But the game's governing body admitted that the world's number one player's absence at the Australian Open is a big blow to the sport.
"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport’s greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game," it said.
"We know how turbulent the recent days have been for Novak and how much he wanted to defend his title in Melbourne. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him back on court soon," the governing body said before adding "ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination to all players".
