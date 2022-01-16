Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day
Sports18 hours ago
Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.
Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.
The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.
A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.
The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”
Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on Jan. 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.
A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.
The 8,711 crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day
Sports18 hours ago
Virat Kohli and two teammates were caught on the stump microphone complaining after home captain Dean Elgar survived on review after being given out leg before wicket at a crucial stage on the third afternoon
Sports1 day ago
The final stage was marred by tragedy as 20-year-old French mechanic Quentin Lavallee was killed in a car accident
Sports1 day ago
As time slips away before the Australian Open starts on Monday, the nine-time title holder heard in an emergency hearing that he will be in immigration detention from Saturday morning — not on the Melbourne Park tennis courts
Sports1 day ago
Judge Anthony Kelly said a new court and new judge would have to hear the challenge
Sports1 day ago
It was a tense chase, with South Africa having to work for almost every run after being set to make 212 on a pitch which gave assistance to the fast bowlers
Sports1 day ago
The world No.1 could also face hurdles when travelling to the three other Grand Slams
Sports1 day ago
On Friday, the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time
Sports1 day ago