Close wins for Connor, Liedtke in November Rivoli Monthly Medal

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan are cohesive, driven to excel and intent on making a point
The memorable journey that they have chalked out in this tournament will be talked about for a long time
Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosted their recent November Rivoli Monthly Medal featuring a big field of 6l3 golfers who played some competitive golf.
Michael Connor took the victory in the Gross Division edging Gary Swan and Ross Grant on a three way countback, with a gross 72.
In the Men’s Net A Division for handicaps 0-12, Silvio Liedtke claimed the victory, also on a countback, with a round of net 70. He was followed by Paul Kelly.
In the Men’s Net B Division for handicaps 13 and above, Marlon Pereira was victorious with a net 73. One shot back in second place was Wayne Taylor on net 74
Elvira Khaliullina won the Ladies Gross Division with an 85 gross, with Laira Taylor winning the Ladies Net Division with a net 75. She was followed by Marjorie Maulit in second place, with a net 78.
The November Rivoli event was also the final Order of Merit event of the season.
ALSO READ
Playing some consistent golf over the season, Silvio Liedtke took the victory on 55.75 points to claim the 2023 Rivoli Order of Merit title, followed by Graham Rennie on 44.75 points and Michael Connor claiming the third place on 44 points.
The memorable journey that they have chalked out in this tournament will be talked about for a long time
After football, cinema and painting the former Manchester United star starts a new tour to share his "emotions", between "dark and bright"
Hasan Raza had earlier raised questions about how only Indian fast bowlers have managed to swing the ball in the World Cup
Dubai Creek golfer leads Emirates Golf Federation’s Men’s Order of Merity qualifier by one shot from chasing quartet
Nine teams will participate this season in the League supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
‘Concept racing’ will be an exciting feature of the 11 race meetings that the iconic racecourse will host from Saturday
It is not surprising that they are on the cusp of making it to the semifinals in only their second World Cup
Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia in contention but luckless England play for lost pride