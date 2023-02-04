Bumper matinee race card at Meydan

Racing at Meydan. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 11:12 PM

The Dubai Racing Club together with its Pillar Partner and sponsor Emirates Airline welcome senior citizens, People Of Determination, teachers, frontline workers, and children to attend Sunday’s Matinee Meeting at Meydan.

As part of its mission to promote horse racing to a wider audience, the club is throwing open its door to special categories of UAE society who can attend the race meetings free of charge.

Sunday’s bumper eight-race card is sponsored by leading carrier Emirates Airline which is extending its generous support to the event as part of its extensive sponsorships of major sports events in cricket, rugby, hockey, golf, and tennis among others.

It is also part of its commitment to supporting sports and heritage events like horse racing. The airline has been a supporter of racing in Dubai for more than two decades; notably lending its name to the $12 million G1 Dubai World Cup, one of the most prestigious races in the world.

Emirates will sponsor all eight races on the card, four of which take place on the turf track including the feature events over 1600 metres and one over 1900 metres.

Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations Gulf Middle East and Central Asia said: ”Emirates is pleased to support this season’s tenth meeting, and we look forward to the rest of the events lined up for this year’s racing calendar as we inch closer to the Dubai World Cup. Emirates has been a staunch supporter of the Dubai World Cup which has become one of the world’s top racing challenges, and has drawn the attention of millions of enthusiasts around the globe.”

Major General Dr. Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Racing Club, commented: “We are delighted to have Emirates on board for the second time this season at Meydan Racecourse. They remain one of the world’s leading airlines and their support to us here at Dubai Racing Club is hugely valued.

“We look forward to working with them once again and to an exciting evening of racing, which sees action take place on both our turf and dirt tracks.”

A capacity field of fourteen has been declared for the Arabian Adventures Handicap over a mile where the well-bred Poster Paint will be looked to break his maiden under ten-time champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, who takes the ride for reigning UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar.

With three-race winner Ajwad having been scratched from the race stable companion Hawa Bilady, the mount of Oscar Chavez, is making a belated seasonal debut for owner-trainer Rashid Bouresly.

The five-year-old was last seen posting a victory over 1,400 metres at Abu Dhabi in March 2022.

Chavez’s mount shares top weight with El Patriota, the mount of Jose da Silva for Uruguayan handler Julio Olascoaga. The five-year-old, a dual Listed winner in his native South America, won the Al Bastakiya Trial, as a 3yo in late January 2021.

One Idea, a course and distance winner for Doug Watson, made a winning seasonal return, over 1400m, at Jebel Ali in November. An 1800m did not suit and he drops back to a mile for Stable jockey Pat Dobbs.

Gareth looks like another interesting contender. Trained by Ahmad bin Harmash he is a former winner on the Meydan turf over 1900m.

French ace Mickael Barzalona returns from a one-day suspension to partner Manahir while Aeonian makes his UAE debut for in-form Emirati handler Musabbeh Al Mheiri.

Gates will open at 12 noon and racing begins at 2.30 pm. General Admission tickets start at Dh2.

Hospitality options begin at Dh50 for the Premium Enclosure, while there are also several Fine Dining and Private Suite options.

For more details go to www.dubairacingclub.com

KT SELECTIONS

Race 1

Emirates Skywards

1. Mezzotinto, 2. Golden Arch

Race 2

Emirates Holidays 1400M

1. Habooba, 2. Chairman Star

Race 3

emirates.com 1800M

1. Sharar, 2. Al Ghaith

Race 4

Emirates Airline 1900M

1. Go Soldier Go, 2.Jassar

Race 5

Arabian Adventures 1600M

Manahir, 2. Poster Paint

Race 6

Emirates Airline 1900M

1. Zucchini, 2. Sari Dubai

Race 7

Emirates SkyCargo 1200M

1. Abshrek, 2. Celtic Voyager

Race 8

Emirates Airline 1800M

1. Light Beam, 2 Last Light

Day’s Best: Go Soldier Go