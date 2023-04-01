Alcaraz loses to Sinner, loses world No.1 ranking to Djokovic

Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final in Miami

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 5:01 PM

Italy's Jannik Sinner ended Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of the "Sunshine Double" and his reign as world No.1, triumphing 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 in their Miami Open semifinal on Friday.

Sinner will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final while Alcaraz will lose his number one ranking to Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov.

ALSO READ: