Abbasi and Al Emadi win first UAE Monthly Match of 2023-2024 Golf Season

Left to right: Humaid Al Mazroua, Marwan Al Emadi, Jalal Abbasi and Coach Samir Wallani, at the recent EGF event at Al Zorah Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:08 PM

Jalal Abbasi and Marwan Al Emadi won the Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) first UAE Monthly Match of the 2023-2024 season at Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club that was supported by eGolf Megastore.

With the new season, the EGF has brought a new series of events to attract bigger fields and have more community engagement. The newly created UAE Monthly Match will now feature different formats including teams and will be open to all EGF Direct Members.

The first Monthly Match was played under a Pairs Betterball Stableford format. The team with the most points was Jalal Abbasi and Marwan Al Emadi who scored 46 points.

Young Al Emadi, who is currently on the UAE National Junior Golf Team, commented: “Thank you to my coaches for helping me with my training and always supporting me. It’s nice to see my work payoff.”

Next on the podium and finishing in second place were EGF Direct Members, Harry Silvester and playing partner Christopher Page with 43 points and a better back-nine-hole score.

Hassan Al Qemzi and Omar Thabit finished in third place while Rashed Al Jarwan and Ahmed Al Blooshi finished fourth.

Alia Al Emadi scored a sensation Hole-In-One during the competition.

The next EGF Monthly Match will be hosted at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, on December 16, 2023 - under a different format.

ALSO READ

More details about the format will be announced shortly.

To follow the EGF and check up on the latest UAE golf news revert to the EGF website at www.egfgolf.com