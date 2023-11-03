Dubai Hills Men’s Open attracts quality field of 78 golfers

The highly-anticipated tournament will take place until Sunday, November 5 in Doha
This weekend see Dubai Hills Golf Club host their Dubai Hills Men’s Open – the second qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation Order of Merit.
A strong field of 78 players have confirmed tee times from 7.00 am until 8.36 am in a two tee start with play in threeballs. The tournament was oversubscribed with a wait list.
The field includes 16 players boasting a plus handicap and nine players with a scratch handicap with a total of 13 UAE golf clubs represented plus six Emirates Golf Federation Direct Members.
Eight of the top 10 players in the current EGF Men’s Order of Merit following the first qualifying event last month at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman are competing.
They include the winner Simon Dunn (Tower Links GC) playing off a +4 handicap, as well as runner-up Mark Shawyer (Dubai Hills GC, 1 H’cap), Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International GC, +3 H’cap), Victor Larsson (The Els Club, 3 H’cap). Emanuele Galeppini (Dubai Creek, 2 H’Cap), and Benoit Ardon (Jumeirah Golf Estates, +1 H’cap).
The tournament has Duca Del Cosma and White Eagle as support sponsors.
The second round will be held on Sunday with the leaders out last in gross order.
