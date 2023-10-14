Mark Shawyer leads Oberoi Beach Resort’s Al Zorah Men’s Open by three shots

The 20-year-old talent from Dubai Hills collected a remarkable total of seven birdies in his round

First round leader Mark Shawyer (Dubai Hills GC) teeing off on hole one in the Al Zorah Men's Open in Ajman.. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 5:30 PM

Mark Shawyer shot an opening round of one under par gross 71, to take a three-shot lead in the 36-hole Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah Men’s Open at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

It is the first qualifying tournament for the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit with 36 players competing from 10 golf clubs, in addition to EGF Members, all played over the Black Tee course.

Shawyer, who plays out of the Dubai Hills Golf Club off a two handicap, was three over par on the fourth tee following his bogey – par - double start.

However, birdies on holes 4, 6, 8 and 9, saw him complete his front nine in one over par 37 along with another double on hole 7 as well as one of only two pars on holes 1 - 9, on hole 5.

A further three gross birdies followed on the back nine as Shawyer came home in 34, with a remarkable total of seven birdies in his round.

Chasing the leader is Trump International’s Jonathan Selvaraj, the 20-year-old winner of the 2023 Saadiyat Beach GC Men’s Open, home club member Luke Chalis and Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Niklas Korjonen, all of whom shot 74’s.

In unseasonal humid conditions, just six players broke 80.

The second round will be played on Sunday with tee times from tee one starting at 7:28 am, with the final threeball of Korjonen, Chalis and Shawyer off at 8.48 am.

Scores

Round One Leaders

(7,169 Yards, Par 72)

Shawyer (Dubai Hills Golf Club) 71.

Korjonen (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 74.

Chalis (Al Zorah Golf Club) 74.

Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club) 74.

Dunn (Tower Links Golf Club) 75.

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 79.

Galeppini (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) 80.

Larsson (The Els Club) 80.