Al Zorah Men’s Open kicks off EGC's Men’s Order of Merit Season

The Oberoi Beach Resort event will feature a strong field led by last season’s runner-up Jonathan Selvaraj

Al Zorah Golf Club hosts their Men's Open this weekend - the first event on 2023 - 2024 EGF Men's Order of Merit.- Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 5:51 PM

The first event of the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit tees off tomorrow (Saturday) with the 36-hole Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah Men’s Open in Ajman.

The field of 37 players will compete with the first tee time for round one at 7:28 a.m. and the final group off at 9:04 a.m., with all players teeing off the first tee in both three-ball and two-balls.

Included in the field are Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club), who finished in second place in the 2022 – 2023 Men’s EGF Order of Merit as well as being part of the winning Amateur Team in the recent Dubai Golf Trophy.

Simon Dunn (Tower Links Golf Club), another 2023 Dubai Golf Trophy winning team player, who finished 20th in last season’s Order of Merit table is also one of the favourites alongside Emmanuele Galeppini (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club), 11th in 2022 - 2023 OOM and Adrian Larsson (The Els Club), who was in 16th place in the season-long initiative.

ALSO READ

The second round will be played on Sunday, October. 15