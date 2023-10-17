This week in golf: Abu Dhabi's World Amateur Team Championships take centre stage

Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
The eyes of the world will be on the UAE, Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Golf Club this week as the International Golf Federation (IGF) stages the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) over the much-talked-about National Course.
The Emirates Golf Federation, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and their Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, will host the men’s Eisenhower Trophy from October 18 – 21, followed by the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy on October 25 – 28.
As many as 36 nations will compete each week, in arguably, the most important amateur tournament in the world of golf.
Elsewhere, the DP World Tour is reaching the end of its season with just this week’s event in Spain, followed by the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and the Nedbank Golf Challenge before the Top 50 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings come to the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season-ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
On the local scene Emirates Golf Club Ladies’ Section hosts the UAE International Pairs for EGC Ladies only as part of the season-long Race to Obidos in Portugal, organized by ICON Sports. For further information Visit www.uae.internationalpairs.com
This week’s schedule
Featured highlight
Wednesday 18th – Saturday 21st October, 2023
Eisenhower Trophy – Men’s World Amateur Team Championships
Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Club – National Course.
PGA Tour
Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd October, 2023
ZOZO Championship
Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
Purse: $11 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd October, 2023
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
Venue: Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Spain
Purse: $3.75 million
LET Access Tour
Wednesday 18th – Friday 20th October, 2023
Calatayud Ladies Open
Venue: Gambito Golf Calatayut, Spain
Purse: €40,000.
Local round-up
Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club
20th – 22nd October, 2023: GEM International Amateur Golf Tour (Men’s and Ladies’)
Al Hamra Golf Club, RAK
21st October, 2023: Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifier (Open to all EGF Members).
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
22nd October, 2023: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Ladies’ Open.
Emirates Golf Club
Ladies. 24th October, 2023: UAE International Pairs – Race to Obidos.
