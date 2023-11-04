Competitive UAE League Golf Calendar revealed for 2023 – 2024 Ladies Inter-Club Challenge

The recent AGM held at Jumeirah Golf Estates to discuss the forthcoming Ladies' ICC golf league for this forthcoming season with representatives from the EGF and the local UAE participating golf clubs. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 12:42 AM

The 2023 – 2024 Ladies Inter-Club Challenge (ICC) fixtures for this season has been announced and they promise a lot of competitive golf.

Nine teams, eight from Dubai and one from Abu Dhabi, will participate this season in the League supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

A draw took place to determine the three leagues – each comprising of three teams.

The format of each match is 10 players per team with the best eight scores counting to form the team score.

The handicap allowance for this season has been amended to 95 percent of Course Index with a modified Tournament Handicap to include the last four tournament scores.

The handicap details will be managed by Franco Botha and Adam Statsny representing Jumeirah Golf Estates.

All teams will play in the UAE Grand Final at the end of the season, where the winners will be determined.

Pia Fleury, Ladies ICC Co-ordinator, said at the draw announcement: “We are delighted to have attracted nine teams for this season’s Ladies ICC. It is one of the initiatives in UAE golf where we encourage interaction between clubs and players, as well as to grow the ladies’ golfing community in the UAE.”

Calendar of Fixtures

League 1

Emirates Golf Club, 31st January, 2024.

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, 22nd November, 2023.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club, 14th February, 2024.

League 2

Jumeirah Golf Estates, 13th December, 2023.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, 22nd November, 2023.

Emirates Golf Club, TBC.

League 3

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 29th November, 2023.

Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, 17th January, 2024.

The Els Club, Dubai, 21st February, 2024.

UAE Grand Final Event

17th April, Venue TBC.