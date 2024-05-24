Former greats to roll back the years in inaugural Legends Intercontinental T-20 League

Brand ambassador Brett Lee (L) with organisers of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 league at the launch in Indian on Thursday. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 8:09 PM

Former World Cup winners Graeme Swann, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Liam Plunkett will roll back the years to compete in the inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 league which will be held in Texas, USA this year.

USA-based Brosid Sports LLC on Thursday announced the launch of the vetrans tournament at a press event in New Delh, India, on Thursday.

The league, featuring legendary stars from various continents, is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 29, 2024 at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA.

While Swann, Dilshan and Plunkett have confirmed their participation in the inaugural season the full roster of players will be announced in the build-up to the tournament.

Swann was a member of the England team that won the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 specialist finisher Dilshan helped Sri Lanka win the tournament in 2014. Plunkett represented the Three Lions when they won the ODI World Cup in 2019.

Present at the launch of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 league were former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel and Australia's legendary pacer Bret Lee, who are the event's brand supporters.

The league's CEO and former Ranji player, Vishal Sharma, unveiled the teams, tournament schedule and marquee players for what promises to be a cricketing spectacle.

The tournament will see seven teams - Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions and Caribbean Vikings- all vying for the inaugural title. The LIT-20 will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage.

A total of 24 matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers. The semi-final will take place on August 27, followed by the final on August 28.

Speaking about the newly formed League, Sharma said, "We are thrilled to launch the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League, which will feature legendary stars from various continents putting on a spectacular cricketing show. “Cricket has been growing at a rapid pace in the USA, and we believe this is an ideal time to introduce a legends league to the cricket fans present in the USA," he added. "The idea behind the league is to introduce this new market to the legendary stars who have achieved great things in their careers and made us fall in love with the game through their talent. “This is the beginning of something special, and we are excited to embark on this journey with stars like Parthiv Patel, Brett Lee, TM Dilshan, and Graeme Swann present with us today on this special occasion,” Sharma added. Expressing their excitement on being associated with the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League Dilshan said, "I think the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League is going to be amazing. We can share our memories. Those days we played together, we fought on the field and shared great rivalry. “Still, people want to see legends playing. So, just excited and looking forward to competing in what will be a cricket extravaganza." Former Aussie pace sensation Lee said: "It's always great for us to see guys that I've played against my whole career. I think that's great, seeing that sport does. I

“It allows an opportunity for us to catch up again. And now with legends in front of our team, it's going to be a lot of fun. So looking forward to what is in store for the players and it's great."